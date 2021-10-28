U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy has set its FY21 guidance at $3.05-3.15 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $3.050-$3.150 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USPH opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research increased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

