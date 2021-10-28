Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Brown & Brown (BRO)

Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/27/2021 – Brown & Brown had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $64.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Brown & Brown had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Brown & Brown had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Brown & Brown had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $64.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Brown & Brown had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

