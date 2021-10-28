Berkeley Lights (BLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. On average, analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLI opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $373,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $567,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 343,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,125 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

