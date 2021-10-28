Contrasting Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) & Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $1.14 billion 6.42 $331.69 million $1.87 13.53 Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 42.82% 11.54% 0.70% Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Starwood Property Trust and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83 Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78

Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.88%. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $22.89, indicating a potential upside of 24.06%. Given Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending segment includes commercial first and subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, certain residential mortgage loan, and other real estate debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment consists of acquisition and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multi-family properties, that are held for investment. The Infrastructure Lending Segment engages primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing infrastructure debt investments. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing comprises servicing business that manages and works out problem assets, investment business that acquires and manages unrated, investment grade and non-investment grade, mortgage loan business which originates conduit loans for the purpose of selli

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

