Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) vs. Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Head to Head Contrast

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 34.10% 10.36% 1.32% Hanmi Financial 27.72% 11.95% 1.10%

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Hanmi Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $902.58 million 3.15 $226.41 million $1.50 11.45 Hanmi Financial $266.97 million 2.51 $42.20 million $1.38 15.81

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanmi Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Old National Bancorp and Hanmi Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Hanmi Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.65%. Hanmi Financial has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.99%. Given Hanmi Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Old National Bancorp pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats Old National Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

