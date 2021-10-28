Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will post $2.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $1.63 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $7.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aravive.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aravive by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Aravive by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aravive by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. Aravive has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $9.95.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.