Truist Initiates Coverage on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 93.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROIV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

