Morgan Stanley Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,200.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $900.00 to $1,200.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $734.55.

TSLA opened at $1,037.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 540.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $1,094.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $749.27 and a 200 day moving average of $689.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,080,269 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

