Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Sell

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

SSR Mining stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.84 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

