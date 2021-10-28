Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Vital Farms stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.81 million, a PE ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 0.02. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 169.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 193,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 65.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 132,421 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 75.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 98,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 1,338.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

