Softcat (LON:SCT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Softcat (LON:SCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

SCT has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

Softcat stock opened at GBX 2,002 ($26.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,096.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,932.60. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 1,082 ($14.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.41).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

