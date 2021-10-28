Analysts Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will report $393.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.00 million and the lowest is $390.60 million. RingCentral posted sales of $303.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNG. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.10.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,505,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,529 shares of company stock worth $29,199,907 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 704.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 348.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after buying an additional 180,660 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in RingCentral by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,120,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in RingCentral by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $237.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -160.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.21. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $207.53 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

