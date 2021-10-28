Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €140.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SY1. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €121.50 ($142.94).

Symrise stock opened at €120.15 ($141.35) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €119.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €115.32.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

