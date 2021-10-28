FY2021 EPS Estimates for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Increased by Analyst

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.89.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EMA. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CSFB increased their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.36.

TSE:EMA opened at C$58.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.94 billion and a PE ratio of 23.97. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 103.91%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

