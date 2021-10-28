FY2021 Earnings Estimate for National Fuel Gas Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.96. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 733,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 43,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 44.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

