FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Express in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings of $9.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.90. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.65.

AXP opened at $178.03 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.26.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

