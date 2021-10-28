Piper Sandler Weighs in on Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Great Southern Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, October 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $749.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.97. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.20%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $18,422,000. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

