DA Davidson Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

CVBF stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.54.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 62.4% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 492,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 189,287 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 48.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in CVB Financial by 21.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

