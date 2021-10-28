Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $4,300.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,152.23.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,392.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,353.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,381.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

