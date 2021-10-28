Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,150 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.