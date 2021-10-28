Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,150 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

