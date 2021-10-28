FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Boosted by Analyst

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

