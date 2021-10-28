Pi Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Winpak in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WPK. BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Winpak in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC set a C$40.47 target price on shares of Winpak in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of WPK opened at C$38.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.54. Winpak has a one year low of C$37.29 and a one year high of C$45.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

