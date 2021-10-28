SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SEGXF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt cut SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

