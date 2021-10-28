Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SXYAY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price objective on shares of Sika and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sika presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $33.74 on Monday. Sika has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $36.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

