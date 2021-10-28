Vivendi’s (VIVHY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VIVHY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivendi currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

VIVHY stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Vivendi’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

