Head to Head Analysis: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) versus Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals $29.32 million 10.40 -$37.23 million ($0.68) -6.72 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals $177.88 million 0.64 -$79.59 million ($0.37) -4.92

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals. Pieris Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 86.00%. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 229.67%. Given Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals -205.63% -122.26% -39.71% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals -71.48% -43.86% -11.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.