Head to Head Analysis: Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) & Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Renren’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Automotive $9.77 billion 0.21 -$51.38 million $3.85 12.89 Renren $18.11 million 33.08 -$19.22 million N/A N/A

Renren has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonic Automotive.

Volatility and Risk

Sonic Automotive has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sonic Automotive and Renren, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Automotive 0 1 2 0 2.67 Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Sonic Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonic Automotive is more favorable than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Automotive 2.48% 34.65% 7.98% Renren N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sonic Automotive beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment provides comprehensive services, which include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repairs, and paint and collision repair services. The EchoPark segment sales used cars and light trucks. The company was founded by Ollen Bruton Smith and Bryan Scott Smith in January 1997 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

