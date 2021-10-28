Wizz Air’s (WZZAF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4,960.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5,450.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,486.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $62.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.94. Wizz Air has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

