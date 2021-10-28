Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) versus Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Financial Comparison

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and Cardinal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chugai Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Cardinal Health 0.38% 93.70% 3.75%

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and Cardinal Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chugai Pharmaceutical $7.40 billion N/A $2.02 billion N/A N/A Cardinal Health $162.47 billion 0.08 $611.00 million $5.57 8.52

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardinal Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Cardinal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cardinal Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chugai Pharmaceutical and Cardinal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cardinal Health 2 5 1 0 1.88

Cardinal Health has a consensus price target of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.31%. Given Cardinal Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardinal Health is more favorable than Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Cardinal Health beats Chugai Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan. The Overseas business comprises of sales and production in Europe, Taiwan and China. The company was founded by Juzo Ueno on March 10, 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency. The firm operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. The Medical segment manufactures, sources and distributes cardinal health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products. Cardinal Health was founded by Robert D. Walter in 1971 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

