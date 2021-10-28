National Bankshares Lowers Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$69.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCI.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.79.

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.41. The firm has a market cap of C$29.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.42. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$53.63 and a 1 year high of C$67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

