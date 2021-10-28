TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$74.00 by Analysts at CSFB

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRP. National Bankshares cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.47.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$67.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$50.61 and a 1 year high of C$68.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.34.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total transaction of C$70,171.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,080.24. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

