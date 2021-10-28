Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.02

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.02 and traded as high as $32.50. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $31.51, with a volume of 40,137 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 15.64 and a quick ratio of 15.64. The firm has a market cap of $289.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $265.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 53.6% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at $18,491,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 4,068.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

