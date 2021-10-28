FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.00. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 3.17.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.

FalconStor Software, Inc provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other.

