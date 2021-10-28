Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Trading Down 6.5%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.87. 4,151,350 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.

Bitfarms Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFARF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

