Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.74

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.74 and traded as high as C$24.98. Wajax shares last traded at C$24.37, with a volume of 48,305 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WJX shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wajax from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$524.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$446.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wajax Co. will post 2.4699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

About Wajax (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

