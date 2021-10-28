Himax Technologies (HIMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Himax Technologies has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.750-$0.810 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.75-0.81 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.87. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Himax Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 243.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Himax Technologies worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

