BigCommerce (BIGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect BigCommerce to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. BigCommerce has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. On average, analysts expect BigCommerce to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BIGC opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.67 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $96.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.79.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $144,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,898 shares of company stock worth $11,284,121. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BigCommerce stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

