Onto Innovation (ONTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Onto Innovation to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.850-$0.990 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.85 to $0.99 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.55 million. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

NYSE ONTO opened at $73.84 on Thursday. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONTO. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onto Innovation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Onto Innovation worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.