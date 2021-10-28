Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the September 30th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Newcrest Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NCMGF opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

