Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 67.9% in October

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the September 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CRZBY stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

