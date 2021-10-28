Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $567.00 Million

Equities analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to report $567.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $563.91 million to $570.10 million. TTEC posted sales of $492.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%.

TTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,591,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,422,437.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTEC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC stock opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TTEC has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $113.37.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

