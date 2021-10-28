Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Downgraded by Raymond James

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

