Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Strix Group (LON:KETL)

Strix Group (LON:KETL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KETL. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 378 ($4.94).

LON KETL opened at GBX 291 ($3.80) on Tuesday. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 209.50 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £600.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 353.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 320.88.

In other news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39).

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

