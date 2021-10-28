Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given New $170.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of CIGI opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $149.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.