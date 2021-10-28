Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNZL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,728.57 ($35.65).

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,641 ($34.50) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,562.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,468.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,708 ($35.38). The stock has a market cap of £8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.45.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total transaction of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

