ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ING has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE ING opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ING Groep by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 25,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ING Groep by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 53,179 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ING Groep by 2,082.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 380,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 362,774 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ING Groep by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.