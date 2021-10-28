Docebo Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Docebo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCBO. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

DCBO opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.60. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -296.42. Docebo has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

