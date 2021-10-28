FY2021 EPS Estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FMAO opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $282.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $6,811,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $4,247,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

