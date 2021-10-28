Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $146.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $59,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

