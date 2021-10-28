Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) in the last few weeks:

10/22/2021 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $183.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $157.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marsh & McLennan’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year. Over the past 30 days, the company has witnessed its 2021 earnings estimate move north. The company is well-poised to grow on significant investments and acquisitions made within its operating units, launch of new products, digital capabilities and branching out into new businesses. Its revenues have been increasing driven by a wide geographic presence and strong client retention. The Risk and Insurance Services segment has been contributing to the company's solid top-line growth. A strong balance sheet bodes well. Disciplined capital management has led the company to undertake shareholder-friendly moves. However, the company's escalating operating expenses remain a concern. Its weak solvency position is an added woe.”

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $167.64 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $171.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 252.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 272.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 73,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.